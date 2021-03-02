UnlimitedIP (UIP) Price Reaches $0.0035 on Major Exchanges

UnlimitedIP (CURRENCY:UIP) traded down 10.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 2nd. UnlimitedIP has a total market capitalization of $4.60 million and approximately $651,112.00 worth of UnlimitedIP was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, UnlimitedIP has traded 18.2% lower against the dollar. One UnlimitedIP token can now be bought for about $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.30 or 0.00061295 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $400.45 or 0.00837692 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.40 or 0.00030113 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00007828 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000313 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.91 or 0.00062564 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.32 or 0.00029952 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.65 or 0.00047373 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

UnlimitedIP Profile

UnlimitedIP is a token. It launched on December 26th, 2017. UnlimitedIP’s total supply is 2,839,985,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,327,878,350 tokens. UnlimitedIP’s official Twitter account is @IPStock_ips and its Facebook page is accessible here . UnlimitedIP’s official website is www.unlimitedip.io

