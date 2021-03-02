Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.06 Per Share

Analysts predict that Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) will announce $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have made estimates for Unum Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.84 and the highest is $1.21. Unum Group posted earnings of $1.35 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Unum Group will report full-year earnings of $4.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $5.09. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.20 to $5.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Unum Group.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.04). Unum Group had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 10.29%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UNM. Evercore ISI raised shares of Unum Group from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Unum Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.25.

Shares of Unum Group stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $26.88. 1,940,948 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,392,774. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.32. The company has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Unum Group has a 1 year low of $9.58 and a 1 year high of $28.17.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. Unum Group’s payout ratio is presently 20.99%.

In related news, Director Timothy F. Keaney sold 18,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $505,661.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Cherie Pashley sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total transaction of $27,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,040 shares of company stock worth $1,206,311 over the last quarter. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Unum Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $173,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in Unum Group by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 16,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Unum Group by 458.4% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Unum Group by 203.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 46,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 31,190 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Unum Group by 349.4% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 59,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 46,500 shares in the last quarter. 85.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

