Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.25.

UNM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Unum Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Evercore ISI raised Unum Group from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Unum Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company.

Shares of UNM stock opened at $27.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.95 and a 200-day moving average of $21.28. Unum Group has a 1-year low of $9.58 and a 1-year high of $28.17. The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.84, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.04). Unum Group had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 8.00%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is currently 20.99%.

In other news, COO Michael Q. Simonds sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total value of $672,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Cherie Pashley sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total value of $27,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,040 shares of company stock worth $1,206,311. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of Unum Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,135,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 3.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 158,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 5,671 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 153.1% in the third quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 349,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,874,000 after purchasing an additional 211,100 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 579.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 764,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,755,000 after purchasing an additional 651,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Unum Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 196,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,516,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

