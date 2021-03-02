Uquid Coin (UQC) Price Tops $10.43

Uquid Coin (CURRENCY:UQC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 2nd. Uquid Coin has a total market capitalization of $104.28 million and approximately $14.25 million worth of Uquid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Uquid Coin has traded 14.2% higher against the dollar. One Uquid Coin token can now be bought for approximately $10.43 or 0.00021341 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Uquid Coin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.73 or 0.00058794 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $399.22 or 0.00816954 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00007784 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.12 or 0.00028902 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.09 or 0.00061585 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.52 or 0.00029705 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.92 or 0.00046895 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002049 BTC.

Uquid Coin Token Profile

Uquid Coin (CRYPTO:UQC) is a token. Its genesis date was September 8th, 2017. Uquid Coin’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Uquid Coin’s official Twitter account is @UquidC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Uquid Coin’s official website is uquidcoin.com . Uquid Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@uquidcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “UQUD is an implemented system that ease the use of cryptocurrencies. UQUD system provide debit cards for USD, GRP, and EUR and also several cryptocurrencies ATM's around the world. In 2016, it was distinguished as “the top debit card of the year”. The UQUD team will now leverage the Ethereum blockchain to empower their services and provide new features to improve the user experience. The new features will be, visa credit cards, a wallet, an exchange, a Social Fund Management Campaign where traders will be able to create an portfolio and share it with other users, and a marketplace. UquidCoin (UQC) is an ERC-20 token that will work as a medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Uquid Coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uquid Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uquid Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Uquid Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Uquid Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uquid Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.