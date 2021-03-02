Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Shares Up 12.3%

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) shares shot up 12.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.43 and last traded at $2.38. 7,542,877 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 47% from the average session volume of 5,123,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.12.

Several research firms have issued reports on UEC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Uranium Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.40 price target (down previously from $2.90) on shares of Uranium Energy in a report on Thursday, November 12th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Uranium Energy from $3.30 to $3.60 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Uranium Energy from $2.00 to $2.15 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th.

The stock has a market cap of $473.76 million, a P/E ratio of -28.25 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.21.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts forecast that Uranium Energy Corp. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UEC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,359,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,677 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $1,429,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 107.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,470,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,588,000 after buying an additional 761,405 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 322.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 793,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after buying an additional 605,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 136.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 574,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 331,911 shares in the last quarter. 22.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Reno Creek project in Wyoming; Diabase project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto ParanÃ¡ titanium projects in Paraguay.

