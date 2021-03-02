Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Shares Up 12.3%

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) shares shot up 12.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.43 and last traded at $2.38. 7,542,877 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 47% from the average session volume of 5,123,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.12.
Several research firms have issued reports on UEC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Uranium Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.40 price target (down previously from $2.90) on shares of Uranium Energy in a report on Thursday, November 12th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Uranium Energy from $3.30 to $3.60 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Uranium Energy from $2.00 to $2.15 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th.
The stock has a market cap of $473.76 million, a P/E ratio of -28.25 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.21.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UEC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,359,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,677 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $1,429,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 107.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,470,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,588,000 after buying an additional 761,405 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 322.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 793,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after buying an additional 605,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 136.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 574,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 331,911 shares in the last quarter. 22.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Uranium Energy Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)
Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Reno Creek project in Wyoming; Diabase project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto ParanÃ¡ titanium projects in Paraguay.
Featured Article: After-Hours Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Uranium Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uranium Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.