Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The apparel retailer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Urban Outfitters had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a positive return on equity of 2.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS.

Shares of URBN traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.77. The company had a trading volume of 2,364,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,867,531. Urban Outfitters has a fifty-two week low of $12.28 and a fifty-two week high of $35.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -426.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.61.

Several analysts have issued reports on URBN shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Urban Outfitters from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Urban Outfitters from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

