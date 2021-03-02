Urus (URUS) Trading 24% Lower Over Last Day

Urus (CURRENCY:URUS) traded down 24% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 2nd. Over the last week, Urus has traded flat against the US dollar. One Urus coin can currently be bought for $13.48 or 0.00027854 BTC on exchanges. Urus has a market cap of $6.34 million and $988,567.00 worth of Urus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Urus alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $238.52 or 0.00492800 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002068 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.32 or 0.00075043 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000897 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.57 or 0.00077629 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.18 or 0.00078879 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.93 or 0.00055633 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $241.04 or 0.00498007 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000457 BTC.

Urus Profile

Urus’ official Twitter account is @getaurox

Buying and Selling Urus

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Urus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Urus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Urus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Urus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Urus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.