USDJ Tops One Day Trading Volume of $2.35 Million (USDJ)

USDJ (CURRENCY:USDJ) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 2nd. During the last seven days, USDJ has traded up 10.2% against the U.S. dollar. One USDJ token can now be purchased for about $1.02 or 0.00002093 BTC on exchanges. USDJ has a total market capitalization of $15.19 million and $2.35 million worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $240.68 or 0.00492516 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.50 or 0.00076730 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000895 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.29 or 0.00078366 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.77 or 0.00079334 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.50 or 0.00056267 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $246.76 or 0.00504968 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000445 BTC.

USDJ Profile

USDJ’s total supply is 14,848,772 tokens. USDJ’s official website is just.network

Buying and Selling USDJ

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDJ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDJ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDJ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

