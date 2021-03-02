USDK Price Reaches $1.00 on Exchanges (USDK)

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. One USDK coin can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC on major exchanges. USDK has a market capitalization of $28.63 million and approximately $206.15 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, USDK has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $235.53 or 0.00492342 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.22 or 0.00073614 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000900 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.92 or 0.00077170 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.92 or 0.00079265 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.07 or 0.00056591 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $229.50 or 0.00479750 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000450 BTC.

About USDK

USDK’s genesis date was May 17th, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 coins. USDK’s official website is www.oklink.com . USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “USDK is an ERC-20 stablecoin co-developed by OKLink, a blockchain technology company, and Prime Trust, a US-licensed trust company. Every USDK is backed by 1 USD from the Prime Trust Special Account. With a guaranteed 1:1 conversion rate between USDK and USD, the monetary value is 100% reserved. Also, an audit firm will provide monthly reports for maximum transparency to the public. “

USDK Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDK using one of the exchanges listed above.

