USDX [Lighthouse] Price Hits $0.27 (USDX)

USDX [Lighthouse] (CURRENCY:USDX) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 2nd. One USDX [Lighthouse] coin can now be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00000546 BTC on popular exchanges. USDX [Lighthouse] has a total market cap of $1.01 million and $158.00 worth of USDX [Lighthouse] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, USDX [Lighthouse] has traded 69.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,957.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $540.05 or 0.01103089 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.97 or 0.00385977 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.82 or 0.00032309 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000893 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000518 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001666 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00013531 BTC.

Gleec (GLEEC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003054 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 46.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003011 BTC.

USDX [Lighthouse] Profile

USDX [Lighthouse] is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 27th, 2018. USDX [Lighthouse]’s total supply is 3,772,661 coins. USDX [Lighthouse]’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet . The official website for USDX [Lighthouse] is usdx.cash . The official message board for USDX [Lighthouse] is medium.com/@USDXWallet

Buying and Selling USDX [Lighthouse]

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Lighthouse] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDX [Lighthouse] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDX [Lighthouse] using one of the exchanges listed above.

