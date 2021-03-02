USDX [Lighthouse] (USDX) Price Hits $0.26 on Top Exchanges

USDX [Lighthouse] (CURRENCY:USDX) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. One USDX [Lighthouse] coin can now be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000542 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, USDX [Lighthouse] has traded up 67.7% against the U.S. dollar. USDX [Lighthouse] has a total market cap of $996,322.21 and approximately $156.00 worth of USDX [Lighthouse] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,695.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $519.62 or 0.01067071 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $186.16 or 0.00382284 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.85 or 0.00032552 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000880 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000521 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001545 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00013645 BTC.

Gleec (GLEEC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002943 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 40.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002875 BTC.

About USDX [Lighthouse]

USDX [Lighthouse] (CRYPTO:USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 27th, 2018. USDX [Lighthouse]’s total supply is 3,772,661 coins. The official website for USDX [Lighthouse] is usdx.cash . USDX [Lighthouse]’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet . The official message board for USDX [Lighthouse] is medium.com/@USDXWallet

USDX [Lighthouse] Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Lighthouse] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX [Lighthouse] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDX [Lighthouse] using one of the exchanges listed above.

