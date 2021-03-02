USDX [Lighthouse] (USDX) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $158.00

USDX [Lighthouse] (CURRENCY:USDX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 2nd. Over the last seven days, USDX [Lighthouse] has traded up 69.8% against the dollar. One USDX [Lighthouse] coin can currently be bought for $0.27 or 0.00000546 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. USDX [Lighthouse] has a market cap of $1.01 million and approximately $158.00 worth of USDX [Lighthouse] was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48,957.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $540.05 or 0.01103089 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $188.97 or 0.00385977 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.82 or 0.00032309 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000893 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000518 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001666 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00013531 BTC.

Gleec (GLEEC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003054 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 46.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003011 BTC.

USDX [Lighthouse] Coin Profile

USDX [Lighthouse] is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 27th, 2018. USDX [Lighthouse]’s total supply is 3,772,661 coins. USDX [Lighthouse]’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet . USDX [Lighthouse]’s official website is usdx.cash . USDX [Lighthouse]’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet

Buying and Selling USDX [Lighthouse]

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Lighthouse] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX [Lighthouse] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDX [Lighthouse] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

