USDX Trading Up 0.3% Over Last 7 Days (USDX)

USDX (CURRENCY:USDX) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. One USDX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00001425 BTC on popular exchanges. USDX has a market cap of $632,827.72 and approximately $1,201.00 worth of USDX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, USDX has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get USDX alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00006649 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003122 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00006361 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000104 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000019 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000018 BTC.

USDX Profile

USDX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 27th, 2018. USDX’s total supply is 3,768,685 coins. The official website for USDX is usdx.cash. USDX’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet. USDX’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

Buying and Selling USDX

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for USDX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.