Utrust Price Hits $0.34 (UTK)

Utrust (CURRENCY:UTK) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 2nd. One Utrust token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000695 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Utrust has a total market cap of $153.33 million and $7.29 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Utrust has traded 9.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.63 or 0.00060460 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $398.55 or 0.00813126 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.82 or 0.00030233 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000321 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00007655 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.73 or 0.00062696 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.72 or 0.00030029 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.65 or 0.00046219 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002044 BTC.

Utrust Token Profile

UTK is a token. It launched on December 28th, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 450,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Utrust is medium.com/utrust . Utrust’s official website is utrust.com . Utrust’s official Twitter account is @UTRUST_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Utrust is /r/UTRUST_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Utrust

