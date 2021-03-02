Vai Tops 1-Day Volume of $9.94 Million (VAI)

Vai (CURRENCY:VAI) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 2nd. Vai has a total market capitalization of $176.48 million and $9.94 million worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Vai has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar. One Vai token can currently be bought for $0.99 or 0.00002077 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $232.52 or 0.00486638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002094 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.25 or 0.00073772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000903 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.95 or 0.00077333 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.87 or 0.00079247 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.69 or 0.00055862 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $225.56 or 0.00472059 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000451 BTC.

Vai Token Profile

Vai’s total supply is 177,787,327 tokens. Vai’s official website is venus.io . The official message board for Vai is medium.com/VenusProtocol

Buying and Selling Vai

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

