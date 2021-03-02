Valeo SA (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Short Interest Up 184.6% in February

Valeo SA (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a growth of 184.6% from the January 28th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Valeo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Valeo in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Valeo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Valeo in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Valeo in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Shares of VLEEY traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.43. The company had a trading volume of 48,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,906. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Valeo has a 1-year low of $5.50 and a 1-year high of $20.55. The stock has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 2.18.

Valeo SA designs, produces, and sells components, integrated systems, modules, and services for the automotive sector in France, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and other European countries. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems.

