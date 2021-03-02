Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOUF) Short Interest Update

Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOUF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a growth of 237.1% from the January 28th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:VLOUF opened at $45.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.19 and its 200-day moving average is $29.00. Vallourec has a 52 week low of $13.43 and a 52 week high of $73.40.
Vallourec Company Profile
