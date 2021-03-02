Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOUF) Short Interest Update

Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOUF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a growth of 237.1% from the January 28th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VLOUF opened at $45.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.19 and its 200-day moving average is $29.00. Vallourec has a 52 week low of $13.43 and a 52 week high of $73.40.

Vallourec SA, through its subsidiaries, provides tubular solutions for energy and industry sectors in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through Seamless Tubes and Specialty Products segments. It offers seamless tubes for refineries, petrochemical facilities, and floating liquefied natural gas plants, as well as production, storage, and offloading units; casings; tubings; VAM connections; rigid subsea line pipes, onshore rigid line pipes, specialized tubes, and process tubes for transportation of oil and gas; and carbon steel and steel alloy tubes, hollow bars, and connections for the processing of industrial fluids and hydrocarbons.

