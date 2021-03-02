Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Shares Purchased by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Valmont Industries worth $3,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 2,841.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Valmont Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Valmont Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in Valmont Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Valmont Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Thomas Mitchell Parnell sold 143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.70, for a total value of $32,132.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $555,009. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mogens C. Bay sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.30, for a total transaction of $5,782,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 288,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,665,517.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,243 shares of company stock valued at $9,330,516. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on VMI. William Blair upgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Valmont Industries from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.00.

Shares of NYSE:VMI opened at $244.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 37.35 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.60 and a twelve month high of $246.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.37.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.40. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 14.25%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 25.50%.

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

