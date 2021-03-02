Value Exchange International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VEII) Short Interest Update

Value Exchange International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VEII) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 63.2% from the January 28th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS VEII traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.11. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,370. Value Exchange International has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.08.
