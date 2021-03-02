Value Exchange International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VEII) Short Interest Update

Value Exchange International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VEII) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 63.2% from the January 28th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS VEII traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.11. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,370. Value Exchange International has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.08.

About Value Exchange International

Value Exchange International, Inc provides customer-centric technology solutions to the retail industries in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Malaysia, and the Philippines. The company provides systems maintenance and related services, including software patches and software code revisions; installing, testing, and implementing software; training of customer personnel for the use of software; and technical support for software systems.

