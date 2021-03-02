Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 2,767 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 32.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,237 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $3,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,047,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $333,710,000 after acquiring an additional 174,568 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,106 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 124,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,649,000 after acquiring an additional 9,886 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 98,690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 25,392 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,087,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on SBAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded SBA Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $305.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James lowered their price target on SBA Communications from $327.00 to $309.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $272.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Barclays raised their price target on SBA Communications from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their price target on SBA Communications from $350.00 to $336.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. SBA Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.85.

Shares of SBA Communications stock opened at $247.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,652.82 and a beta of 0.21. SBA Communications Co. has a 12 month low of $205.20 and a 12 month high of $328.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $266.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $289.12.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $536.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.25 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. This is a positive change from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.91%.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.