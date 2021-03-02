Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 50,412 Shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) by 32.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 203,613 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,412 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.37% of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust worth $3,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KREF. JRM Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 124.9% in the 3rd quarter. JRM Investment Counsel LLC now owns 528,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,737,000 after purchasing an additional 293,577 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 151.8% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 401,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,638,000 after purchasing an additional 242,100 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,891,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,850,000 after purchasing an additional 220,209 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 290.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 187,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after purchasing an additional 139,220 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $982,000. 86.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Value Spn-Kref Holdin Tactical sold 288,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total transaction of $5,462,716.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 174,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total value of $3,255,261.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 848,141 shares of company stock valued at $15,891,200. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KREF. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.50 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $19.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Wolfe Research began coverage on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.75.

NYSE KREF opened at $18.80 on Tuesday. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.84 and a 1-year high of $20.66. The company has a current ratio of 406.74, a quick ratio of 406.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.08 and a 200-day moving average of $17.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 0.67.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 10.30%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Company Profile

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

