Van ECK Associates Corp Boosts Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 32.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,322 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $3,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 57,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,326,000 after buying an additional 4,465 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 697,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,176,000 after buying an additional 67,078 shares during the last quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,612,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 170,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,652,000 after purchasing an additional 69,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. 73.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WEC opened at $82.79 on Tuesday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.01 and a 52-week high of $109.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $85.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.38. The stock has a market cap of $26.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.6775 per share. This is a boost from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is presently 75.70%.

WEC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays raised shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.45.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

