Van ECK Associates Corp Boosts Stake in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) by 58.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,098 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,842 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Bloom Energy worth $3,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BE. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Bloom Energy by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,671,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,202,000 after acquiring an additional 965,093 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 236.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,275,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,911,000 after purchasing an additional 896,121 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the first quarter worth about $11,026,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 250.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,188,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,052,000 after purchasing an additional 849,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the first quarter worth about $10,129,000. 49.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Johnson Rice initiated coverage on Bloom Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set an “accumulate” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut Bloom Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley cut Bloom Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Bloom Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Bloom Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.33.

In other news, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.62, for a total transaction of $5,205,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,392,316.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total value of $55,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 208,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,797,925.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 537,747 shares of company stock worth $15,905,223 in the last 90 days. 26.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE BE opened at $30.37 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.31. Bloom Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $44.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.86 and a beta of 3.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.91.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $249.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.41 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy Co. will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. It offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas, biogas, or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

