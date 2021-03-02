Van ECK Associates Corp Boosts Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,446 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,171 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 188,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,615,000 after purchasing an additional 33,016 shares in the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $28,300,000. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 33,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,979,000 after purchasing an additional 4,361 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 288.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 13,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,114.7% in the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 138,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,184,000 after acquiring an additional 126,779 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NASDAQ BND opened at $85.70 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $76.49 and a fifty-two week high of $89.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $86.94 and a 200-day moving average of $87.73.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.129 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%.

Featured Story: What is a good dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.