Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 10,132 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 32.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,132 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $3,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in Eversource Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.00.

Shares of NYSE:ES opened at $80.73 on Tuesday. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $60.69 and a twelve month high of $98.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.97 and its 200 day moving average is $86.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $27.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.28.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 8.88%. Equities research analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This is a boost from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.80%.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

