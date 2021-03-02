Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 1,242 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,340 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $2,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Insight Financial Services acquired a new position in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. Evercore ISI upped their target price on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $124.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stephens started coverage on The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut The Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.65.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 33,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total value of $6,220,403.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,813,217.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 220,000 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.39, for a total value of $42,985,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,397,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,153,070.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,299,704 shares of company stock valued at $235,913,483 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Walt Disney stock opened at $194.98 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $353.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -122.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $200.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. Analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

