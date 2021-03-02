Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 143,373 Shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) by 137.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 247,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 143,373 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.12% of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF worth $3,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 118.3% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 31,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 16,986 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 1,587.0% during the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 6,729 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $212,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $483,000.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF stock opened at $17.22 on Tuesday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a one year low of $11.08 and a one year high of $17.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.98.

