Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 2,278 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,278 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Paychex were worth $3,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Paychex by 857.1% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

PAYX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (up from $85.00) on shares of Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Paychex from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Paychex in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Paychex from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Paychex from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.67.

In related news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total value of $4,554,500.00. Also, VP John B. Gibson sold 82,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total transaction of $7,406,597.52. Insiders sold a total of 136,047 shares of company stock valued at $12,298,953 in the last 90 days. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PAYX opened at $92.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.66, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $47.87 and a one year high of $99.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.23.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $983.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.30 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 26.66%. Paychex’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.67%.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

