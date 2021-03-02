Van ECK Associates Corp Decreases Stock Position in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its position in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) by 34.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,802 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,912 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in NovoCure were worth $3,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in NovoCure by 150.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 291 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NovoCure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in NovoCure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NovoCure during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NovoCure during the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Institutional investors own 71.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NovoCure stock opened at $152.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 802.31 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $172.77 and a 200 day moving average of $136.44. NovoCure Limited has a fifty-two week low of $53.40 and a fifty-two week high of $194.75.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $144.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.49 million. NovoCure had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 4.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that NovoCure Limited will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NovoCure news, CEO Asaf Danziger sold 207,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.39, for a total transaction of $32,722,954.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 301,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,466,777.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ely Benaim sold 2,484 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.71, for a total transaction of $389,267.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,887,628.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 276,708 shares of company stock valued at $44,534,861 in the last ninety days. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NVCR shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of NovoCure from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of NovoCure from $110.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of NovoCure from $140.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of NovoCure from $118.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of NovoCure from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.56.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and NovoTTF-100L, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

