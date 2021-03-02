Van ECK Associates Corp Has $3.06 Million Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 25.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,858 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $3,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,476,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Norway Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 416.7% in the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 155 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 300.0% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 184 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $338,663.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,081,690. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 2,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $627,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,448,255. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,147 shares of company stock worth $1,030,541. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NSC opened at $257.83 on Tuesday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $112.62 and a fifty-two week high of $264.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.19 billion, a PE ratio of 33.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $249.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.70.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 20.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is presently 38.30%.

NSC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $286.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Argus raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Norfolk Southern from $283.00 to $271.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $215.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.96.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

