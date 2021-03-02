Van ECK Associates Corp Has $3.33 Million Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 32.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,348 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $3,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AWK. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 428.6% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in American Water Works by 542.4% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AWK. Atlantic Securities began coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $173.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. HSBC raised American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on American Water Works from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, US Capital Advisors reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.10.

Shares of NYSE AWK opened at $144.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.00 and a 12 month high of $172.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $158.70 and a 200-day moving average of $152.29. The company has a market capitalization of $26.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.18.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 17.63%. Analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.94%.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

