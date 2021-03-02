Van ECK Associates Corp Has $3.45 Million Stock Holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,557 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,517 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $3,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the third quarter worth $183,348,000. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International during the third quarter valued at $107,944,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in MGM Resorts International by 69.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,150,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,263,000 after buying an additional 1,704,017 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in MGM Resorts International by 19.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,779,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,448,000 after buying an additional 444,861 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in MGM Resorts International by 18.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,032,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,216,000 after buying an additional 311,235 shares during the period. 63.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 2,168,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.24, for a total value of $80,768,048.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,731.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Todd Meinert sold 8,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total value of $289,148.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,231. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,253,607 shares of company stock valued at $84,022,093. Insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MGM opened at $38.30 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.07. MGM Resorts International has a twelve month low of $5.90 and a twelve month high of $39.91. The company has a market cap of $18.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.06. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 20.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post -4.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.0025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.30%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist upped their price target on MGM Resorts International from $22.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. KeyCorp started coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. MGM Resorts International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.17.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

