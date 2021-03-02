Van ECK Associates Corp Has $3.46 Million Stock Position in Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) by 48.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 741,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 243,065 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Gerdau were worth $3,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WealthStone Inc. raised its position in Gerdau by 33.6% during the third quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 17,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 4,443 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Gerdau in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Gerdau in the third quarter valued at about $111,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Gerdau by 129.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 17,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QP Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Gerdau in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. 3.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GGB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Gerdau from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Gerdau from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gerdau from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Gerdau from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

GGB opened at $4.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.61 and a 200-day moving average of $4.22. Gerdau S.A. has a 52-week low of $1.65 and a 52-week high of $5.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.41.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0239 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.78%.

Gerdau SA provides steel products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Brazil Operations, North America Operations, South America Operations, and Special Steel Operations. The company offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to construction and manufacturing industries; and drawn products comprises barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps.

