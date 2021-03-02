Van ECK Associates Corp Has $3.56 Million Stock Position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO)

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 277,961 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 37,685 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.41% of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust worth $3,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 80,335 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 3,119 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $776,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 39,704 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237,872 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 59,594 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 8,337 shares in the last quarter. 20.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:VMO opened at $13.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.04 and a 200-day moving average of $12.63. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has a one year low of $8.61 and a one year high of $13.45.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.054 dividend. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th.

About Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

