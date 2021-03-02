Van ECK Associates Corp Has $3.65 Million Stock Holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $3,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestcor Inc grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 35.0% during the third quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 10,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,600,000 after buying an additional 2,779 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 7.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,153,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $172,207,000 after purchasing an additional 81,180 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the third quarter valued at approximately $924,000. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $667,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 87.0% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 10,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 4,934 shares in the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AVB shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $179.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.88.

Shares of AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $177.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $170.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.07, a PEG ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.97. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.17 and a 52 week high of $218.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.59 per share. This is a boost from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is presently 68.09%.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

