Van ECK Associates Corp Has $3.80 Million Stock Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 20.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,805 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $3,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Republic Services by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,024,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $194,969,000 after buying an additional 95,755 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 153.5% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 365 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Republic Services by 180.8% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 6,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 4,351 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD grew its holdings in Republic Services by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 3,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Republic Services by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 22,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,714 shares during the period. 56.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RSG stock opened at $90.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $91.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.91. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.37 and a 52-week high of $103.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.45, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 50.90%.

In related news, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 43,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $4,097,425.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,367,738. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RSG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Argus increased their target price on Republic Services from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Raymond James increased their target price on Republic Services from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Bank of America downgraded Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Republic Services from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Republic Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.54.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

