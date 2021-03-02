Van ECK Associates Corp Has $3.88 Million Holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF)

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 266,645 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 39,022 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.07% of Cleveland-Cliffs worth $3,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the third quarter worth about $7,240,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,378,287 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $111,569,000 after purchasing an additional 4,561,536 shares during the period. Gendell Jeffrey L acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,280,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,458,566 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $105,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,244 shares during the period. Finally, Drexel Morgan & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,146,000. 67.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CLF opened at $13.99 on Tuesday. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc has a 12-month low of $2.63 and a 12-month high of $18.77. The stock has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of -49.96 and a beta of 2.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.39 and a 200-day moving average of $11.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The mining company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative net margin of 3.38% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 322.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

CLF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. BNP Paribas raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.30 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.44.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.