Van ECK Associates Corp Has $3.97 Million Stock Position in Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) by 24.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 319,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,473 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.59% of Ready Capital worth $3,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Ready Capital during the first quarter worth $90,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Ready Capital in the first quarter worth $795,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 84.6% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 8,707 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 7.2% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ready Capital in the third quarter worth $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RC opened at $13.36 on Tuesday. Ready Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.92 and a fifty-two week high of $15.20. The stock has a market cap of $738.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.90.

RC has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Ready Capital in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Ready Capital from $12.50 to $14.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Ready Capital from $12.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Ready Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ready Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.96.

Ready Capital Company Profile

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

