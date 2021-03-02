Van ECK Associates Corp Has $4.20 Million Stock Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 32.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,987 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,512 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $4,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 6,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 5.2% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 8,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.4% during the third quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. 77.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Xcel Energy stock opened at $59.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.99 and a 200 day moving average of $67.09. Xcel Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.58 and a fifty-two week high of $76.44.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.54. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4575 per share. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 65.15%.

In other news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.45, for a total transaction of $235,462.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,123,798.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on XEL shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price (down from $68.00) on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.36.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

