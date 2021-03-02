Van ECK Associates Corp Has $4.36 Million Stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,049 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,266 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $4,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in The Progressive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in The Progressive by 74.0% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in The Progressive by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Progressive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PGR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Progressive in a report on Monday, February 22nd. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of The Progressive from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of The Progressive from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $98.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Progressive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.50.

In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 3,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.05, for a total value of $319,391.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,317 shares in the company, valued at $3,039,314.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.17, for a total value of $202,585.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,020,258.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,609 shares of company stock worth $1,680,401. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PGR opened at $87.64 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.05. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $62.18 and a twelve month high of $102.05. The stock has a market cap of $51.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.16. The Progressive had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 28.89%. Analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

