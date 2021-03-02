Van ECK Associates Corp Has $4.38 Million Stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,126 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Welltower were worth $4,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional grew its position in Welltower by 121.7% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welltower during the third quarter worth $66,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Welltower during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 75.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welltower during the third quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WELL opened at $68.48 on Tuesday. Welltower Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.27 and a twelve month high of $79.76. The company has a market cap of $28.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.01.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.38). Welltower had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 26.20%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.65%.

Several analysts have recently commented on WELL shares. KeyCorp upgraded Welltower from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 14th. Evercore ISI cut Welltower from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 13th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Welltower in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Welltower from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $63.50 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Welltower from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.69.

Welltower Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

