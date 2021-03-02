Van ECK Associates Corp Has $4.51 Million Stake in Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 508,692 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,242 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 1.57% of Gladstone Capital worth $4,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLAD. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Gladstone Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $804,000. Novare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Capital by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 284,565 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,521,000 after buying an additional 40,200 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Gladstone Capital by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 208,758 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 37,217 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Gladstone Capital in the fourth quarter worth $135,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Gladstone Capital by 4.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 198,299 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 9,276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

GLAD has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Gladstone Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gladstone Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th.

Shares of GLAD opened at $9.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $321.00 million, a PE ratio of -164.67 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. Gladstone Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.04 and a fifty-two week high of $10.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.36.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20. Gladstone Capital had a negative net margin of 3.68% and a positive return on equity of 10.83%. Equities research analysts predict that Gladstone Capital Co. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.89%. Gladstone Capital’s payout ratio is currently 96.30%.

Gladstone Capital Profile

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a private equity and a venture capital fund specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, debt investments in senior loans, second lien loans, senior subordinated loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

