Van ECK Associates Corp Increases Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $3,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 97.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,710,000 after acquiring an additional 98,797 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 437,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,983,000 after acquiring an additional 45,647 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 131,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,411,000 after acquiring an additional 3,628 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter worth $295,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 11.3% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 21,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

NYSE ARE opened at $159.58 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $168.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.16. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.22 and a 1 year high of $179.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $21.81 billion, a PE ratio of 36.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.80.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $2.61. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 4.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.89.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

Featured Article: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.