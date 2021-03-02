Van ECK Associates Corp Increases Position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 242,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,770 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in PG&E were worth $3,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PCG. Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new position in shares of PG&E in the 4th quarter valued at $1,578,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of PG&E in the 4th quarter valued at $6,481,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of PG&E by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 275,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after buying an additional 83,344 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of PG&E by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 93,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PG&E by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 16,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. 70.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of PG&E from $13.50 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wolfe Research raised shares of PG&E from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of PG&E from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of PG&E from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of PG&E from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.83.

PCG stock opened at $10.97 on Tuesday. PG&E Co. has a one year low of $6.25 and a one year high of $15.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.77 billion, a PE ratio of -1.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.69 and a 200-day moving average of $11.00.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. PG&E had a negative net margin of 27.77% and a positive return on equity of 21.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that PG&E Co. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PG&E Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

