Van ECK Associates Corp Increases Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 331,933 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,229 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $4,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 754,248 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,288,000 after buying an additional 17,776 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 129,725 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 6,935 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,169,691 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,658,000 after purchasing an additional 44,031 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 15,790 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA now owns 1,838,054 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,116,000 after purchasing an additional 19,165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMI stock opened at $15.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.81. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.42 and a fifty-two week high of $20.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 300.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 1.02%. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is 110.53%.

KMI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 target price (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.53.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

