Van ECK Associates Corp Invests $3.32 Million in Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE)

Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 278,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,317,000. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.83% of Ares Commercial Real Estate as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate during the fourth quarter worth $3,683,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,209,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,222,000 after buying an additional 73,626 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate during the fourth quarter worth $177,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate during the fourth quarter worth $1,189,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ACRE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.50 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.33.

ACRE opened at $14.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $473.38 million, a P/E ratio of 27.19 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.78 and a fifty-two week high of $16.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.53 and its 200 day moving average is $10.96.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 8.92%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Not Available dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.4%. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s payout ratio is 98.51%.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Profile

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, real estate preferred equity investments, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities.

