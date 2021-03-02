Van ECK Associates Corp Makes New $4.50 Million Investment in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 13,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,502,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 81.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,911,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,189,600,000 after buying an additional 3,995,923 shares during the period. SB Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,800,851,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 44,853.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,354,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351,878 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,479,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,635,705,000 after purchasing an additional 801,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 420.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 478,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,450,000 after purchasing an additional 386,625 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $465.00 to $450.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $501.00 to $541.00 in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Zoom Video Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $450.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $402.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $433.29.

In other news, Director Bart Swanson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.45, for a total transaction of $736,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $736,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 70,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.87, for a total transaction of $28,187,965.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 177,285 shares in the company, valued at $71,245,522.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 152,284 shares of company stock worth $59,679,622 over the last quarter. Insiders own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

ZM stock opened at $409.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $117.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 525.21, a PEG ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.88 and a 1 year high of $588.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $393.93 and a 200 day moving average of $411.21.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.43. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The firm had revenue of $882.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 368.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

