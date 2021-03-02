Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 1,789 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,251 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $4,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Taurus Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Taurus Asset Management LLC now owns 80,634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 217.4% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 271.0% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 13,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 9,546 shares during the period. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $273,000. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on APD shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $277.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $308.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Air Products and Chemicals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.69.

APD stock opened at $261.19 on Tuesday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $167.43 and a one year high of $327.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The stock has a market cap of $57.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $269.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $281.55.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.07). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 21.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 63.96%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

See Also: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.