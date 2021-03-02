Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 5,262 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,262 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $3,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of O. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Realty Income by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,281,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,131,293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031,369 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,404,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $273,819,000 after purchasing an additional 785,327 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,070,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $190,907,000 after purchasing an additional 156,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,520,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $153,128,000 after purchasing an additional 194,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,935,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,559,000 after purchasing an additional 20,203 shares during the last quarter. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total transaction of $552,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,757 shares in the company, valued at $599,079.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on O. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.42.

O stock opened at $60.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $22.59 billion, a PE ratio of 50.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.64. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $38.00 and a 52 week high of $78.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.16.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $418.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.27 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 24.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a feb 21 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2345 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.64%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company<sup>Â®</sup>, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with commercial tenants.

