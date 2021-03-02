Van ECK Associates Corp Raises Holdings in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 442,354 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,511 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.92% of Barings BDC worth $4,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in Barings BDC in the fourth quarter worth about $3,743,000. Teton Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Barings BDC in the fourth quarter worth about $794,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in Barings BDC in the fourth quarter worth about $919,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Barings BDC by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 330,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,039,000 after purchasing an additional 4,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Barings BDC by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,846 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BBDC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Barings BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Barings BDC in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Barings BDC presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.38.

Shares of BBDC stock opened at $9.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $477.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -248.75 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.23 and its 200 day moving average is $8.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Barings BDC, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.67 and a 52-week high of $10.22.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This is a positive change from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. Barings BDC’s payout ratio is currently 111.48%.

In related news, Director David Mihalick acquired 7,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.97 per share, with a total value of $70,495.23. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,550. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders acquired 16,000 shares of company stock worth $144,160 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Barings BDC seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans to private U.S. middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

